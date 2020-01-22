Rape-Accused Nithyananda May Have Obtained Belize Passport, is Likely Hiding in the Caribbean

Bengaluru: Controversial godman Nithyananda is believed to be hiding in the Caribbean after obtaining the passport of Belize.

The Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to help locate Nithyananda who had fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. He is wanted in connection with multiple cases of rape and abduction in the country.

After his dramatic escape from India and failure to get permission to stay in Ecuador, Nithyananda is said to have managed to obtain the passport of the tiny Caribbean nation close to Cuba and Mexico.

A source said he had secured the passport a few months ago, but has not travelled anywhere so far. Police are yet to find out if he has obtained a passport of more than one nation.

"We don't have evidence of his hiding in Belize. Because he has not travelled anywhere using his new passport. Under present circumstances, he is, most probably, hiding there. As there is a Blue Corner Notice pending against him, his movements will be tracked all over the world,” the source added.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also confirmed the same.

After his Indian passport expired in September 2018 and the Karnataka Police refused to renew it, Nithyananda fled the country about a year ago.

Two months ago, Nithyananda had claimed he had set up the world’s first Hindu nation off the coast of Ecuador and named it 'Kailaasa' after having bought the island from Ecuador.

However, the Ecuador government dismissed his claims and said he has been refused permit to stay in the country. It further suspected that Nithyananda may have fled to neighbouring Haiti. The rape-accused godman is yet to react to the recent developments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.