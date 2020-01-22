Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rape-Accused Nithyananda May Have Obtained Belize Passport, is Likely Hiding in the Caribbean

After his dramatic escape from India and failure to get permission to stay in Ecuador, Nithyananda is said to have managed to obtain the passport of the tiny Caribbean nation close to Cuba and Mexico.

D P Satish | CNN-News18dp_satish

Updated:January 22, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rape-Accused Nithyananda May Have Obtained Belize Passport, is Likely Hiding in the Caribbean
File photo of Nithyananda.

Bengaluru: Controversial godman Nithyananda is believed to be hiding in the Caribbean after obtaining the passport of Belize.

The Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to help locate Nithyananda who had fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. He is wanted in connection with multiple cases of rape and abduction in the country.

After his dramatic escape from India and failure to get permission to stay in Ecuador, Nithyananda is said to have managed to obtain the passport of the tiny Caribbean nation close to Cuba and Mexico.

A source said he had secured the passport a few months ago, but has not travelled anywhere so far. Police are yet to find out if he has obtained a passport of more than one nation.

"We don't have evidence of his hiding in Belize. Because he has not travelled anywhere using his new passport. Under present circumstances, he is, most probably, hiding there. As there is a Blue Corner Notice pending against him, his movements will be tracked all over the world,” the source added.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also confirmed the same.

After his Indian passport expired in September 2018 and the Karnataka Police refused to renew it, Nithyananda fled the country about a year ago.

Two months ago, Nithyananda had claimed he had set up the world’s first Hindu nation off the coast of Ecuador and named it 'Kailaasa' after having bought the island from Ecuador.

However, the Ecuador government dismissed his claims and said he has been refused permit to stay in the country. It further suspected that Nithyananda may have fled to neighbouring Haiti. The rape-accused godman is yet to react to the recent developments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram