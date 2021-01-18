NITI Aayog Recruitment 2021 Begins for 18 Consultant Posts; Apply by January 24

NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of the Government of India, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professional, Senior Consultant, Consultant Grade I, and Consultant Grade II. All candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the above mentioned posts must register by January 24, 2021, which is the last date for application.

Candidates are advised to read the information brochure thoroughly before applying, as the applications with incorrect information will not be entertained. It has also been clarified that the application correction facility will not be available for this recruitment drive. Applications have been called for a total of 10 posts. To apply for these posts, applicants must visit the official website -niti.gov.in and fill the application form.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Consultant: 1 Post

Consultant I: 6 Posts

Consultant Grade II: 1 Post

Young Professional: 10 Posts

Eligibility Requirements

Senior Consultant: Candidates must have a Master’s Degree in Public Policy, Nutrition, Economics, Development Studies, or an equivalent field in Social Science or MBBS.

Consultant I: Candidates must have a Master’s Degree in Public Health, Economics, or an equivalent field in Social Science or MBBS.

Consultant Grade II: Candidates must have a Master’s Degree in relevant subjects or a degree in BE/BTech.

Young Professional: Candidates must have a Master’s Degree or BE/BTech degree or two years PG Diploma certificate in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA.

Age Limit

Senior Consultant: 62 years

Consultant I: Below 45 years

Consultant Grade II: Below 50 years

Young Professional: Below 32 years

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Senior Consultant: Rs 2,65,000 - Rs.3,30,000

Consultant I: Rs 80,000- to 1,45,000

Consultant Grade II: Rs 1,45,000 - Rs 2,65,000

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

To apply for these posts, the candidates have to apply online. There is no application fee for these posts.