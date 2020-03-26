Niti Aayog Urges Doctors to Step Forward and Volunteer During Virus Outbreak

New Delhi: The government’s policy think tank Niti Aayog has issued a call to doctors to come forward and volunteer to provide their services in public health facilities as the country faces an unprecedented public health emergency- Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Government of India requests for volunteer doctors who are fit and willing to be available for providing their services in the public health facilities and training hospitals in the near future,” an appeal posted on the think tank’s website said.

The call for volunteers is given in view of the possibility that a large number of cases will strain public health resources. Niti Aayog said that in case the outbreak infects a large number of people, public health facilities will face tremendous load to take care of patients.“This overwhelming burden may not be met by the available doctors in the public health system.” said a part of the appeal by Niti Aayog.

Currently, 553 people are in isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus while 42 have been cured or discharged and 10 have died due to Covid-19.

“We appeal to such doctors to come forward at this hour of need,” the appeal added. Niti Aayog also stated that the doctors willing to volunteer could be retired government doctors, personnel retired from Armed Forces Medical Services, from public sector undertakings or they could also be doctors from the private sector. Doctors willing to volunteer will have to register themselves online.

The registration seeks the details of their doctor registration, current occupation, location, personal details and work experience. As per India’s National Health Profile, there are 11,54,686 doctors who are registered in the country possessing recognized medical qualifications as of 2018.

