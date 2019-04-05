English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar Violated Poll Code, EC Expresses 'Displeasure' Over His NYAY Scheme Comment
Rajiv Kumar has told the Election Commission that he spoke against Congress's Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) scheme as an economist and not as part of the policy body.
Seen here is Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog vice chairman.
New Delhi: The Election Commission Friday expressed "displeasure" over NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar's remarks against the Congress' proposed NYAY scheme.
In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements. On March 27, the poll panel had sought Kumar's response on his remarks in which he had attacked the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise.
The EC had felt that since Kumar is a bureaucrat, his remarks were prima facie violative of the model code. Kumar is learnt to have told the Election Commission that he spoke against Congress's Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) scheme as an economist and not as part of the policy body.
At a press conference here on March 25, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if his party comes to power.
(With inputs from PTI)
