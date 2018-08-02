NITI Aayog's 'New India 2022' Faces Roadblock as Central Ministries Reject 'Unrealistic' Agenda

Central think-tank NITI Aayog’s development agenda for ‘New India 2022’, has faced a roadblock. Most central ministries have expressed dissatisfaction over the document and have asked for major changes before finally presenting it.Scheduled to be presented during the Governing Council Meet in June, preparation of the document is already running late by more than a month. NITI Aayog said that the development agenda would be finalised in a month or so after seeking comments from states.Senior officials in NITI informed that the document was supposed to be sent to states and all ministries before the final go-ahead. Ministries have returned the document stating major changes that need to be made.“Ministries are saying that the document needs changes in its projections. More accurate and realistic projections need to be made,” said a senior official on conditions of anonymity.“We want the document to reflect ground realities,” added the official. The government think tank has been working on the strategy document for a while.The NITI Aayog had earlier planned to come out with three documents — a three-year action agenda, seven-year medium term strategy paper and a 15-year vision document.In a presentation last year, it had said that the foundation for freedom from six problems: poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism will be laid by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence.Sources in several ministries, while talking about the document, said that the future goals that the document predicted need to be more practical. “As of now it has aspects which are not possible to be achieved. We have not rejected the document but want changes in it,” said a senior official not wanting to be named.The document is also likely to highlight to all states the key flagship programmes of the government and their impact on socio-economic development of the country. The World Bank had in a recent report said India needed a decisive structural reform momentum that succeeded in stimulating investment and export growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability to sustain an eight percent GDP growth rate.The New India at 2022 vision document has listed demonetisation and the goods and services tax among the revolutionary measures adopted by the government to rid the country of corruption. The vision document will also speak of e-governance based on the Aadhaar biometric system, contending that a surge in detection of benami properties will contribute to establishing a corruption-free society in five years.