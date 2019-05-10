Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar: PM Modi Seeking to Change 'Soft and Crony' State

The remarks by Kumar, the head of the government think-tank come amid the election campaign, had last month invited a show-cause notice from the Election Commission for mounting an attack on the Congress's election manifesto.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar: PM Modi Seeking to Change 'Soft and Crony' State
Fille photo of NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.
Loading...
Mumbai: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to replace "the soft, crony and predatory" state with one where the government is accountable and transparent.

The remarks by Kumar, the head of the government think-tank come amid the election campaign, had last month invited a show-cause notice from the Election Commission for mounting an attack on the Congress's election manifesto.

"...he (the Prime Minister) wants to put in place a government which is accountable, which is transparent, and which is efficient; to replace what we have had so far which is a government that is known as a soft state, crony state, predatory state," Kumar said.

Kumar, who was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the city-based Indian Institute of Population Sciences, did not name the Congress which has governed the country for much of its history.

He said the last five years of the Modi rule saw unprecedented macroeconomic stability through 7% growth, current account deficit under 2.5 percent and fiscal deficit under 3.5 percent, which along with structural reforms will help take GDP to over 8 percent for the next three decades.

In his address, Kumar also exhorted the young students to think like global citizens, and compare us with peers rather than with the country's past glory.

If we do not undertake a change in the outlook, the country stands the risk of getting trapped in what is referred to as the "middle income trap" by economists, he warned.

Kumar rued the lack of trust when it comes to government and the industry working together in contemporary times, saying an institute like IIPS was set up by Prime
Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with the help from the Tatas, who donated land for the body.

"If we in the government are seen working with the industry, we are not seen in good light...I miss the trust in the society," he said.

He asked the demographers to work on challenges, including getting the exact reasons behind declining female participation in labour force, implication of migration and how it can be avoided and widely prevalent malnourishment.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram