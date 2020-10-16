Nitin Gadkari, Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Inaugurate 2.6 Km-long Kanaka Durga Flyover in Vijayawada

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kanaka Durga flyover in the city on Friday.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the leaders virtually inaugurated the flyover through a video link.

"Ushering an era of progress and prosperity in Andhra Pradesh, today virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 national highway projects, including the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada in the presence (virtual) of Chief Minister," said Gadkari.

The 2.6 km long flyover was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 502 crore to ease traffic congestion in Vijayawada.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of 16 national highway projects, stretching to a length of 1,411 km at a cost of Rs 15,592 crore.

The Union Minister said the projects include the construction of the six-lane Vijayawada bypass and a bridge across the Krishna river.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to build world class infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh," he added.