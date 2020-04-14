Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

Nitin Gadkari Asks India Inc to Ease Distresses of MSMEs and Clear Outstanding Payments

In a discussion with senior industry members of Ficci via video conferencing, the MSME minister exhorted the industry to clear pending dues owed by them to the units.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nitin Gadkari Asks India Inc to Ease Distresses of MSMEs and Clear Outstanding Payments
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked India Inc to clear huge outstanding payments to micro, small and medium enterprises at the earliest in order to ease the distress in the sector and inject liquidity into market.

In a discussion with senior industry members of Ficci via video conferencing, the MSME minister exhorted the industry to clear pending dues owed by them to the units.

"I would like to request you, major industries also have huge outstanding dues of MSMEs. We were earlier considering framing a law entailing stringent rules regarding such payments. However, now is not the right time for this. We do not wish to go down that road," the minister said.

The government's endeavour was to protect MSMEs, which contribute 29 per cent to the country's GDP (gross domestic product), from coronavirus-induced crisis.

"We have decided to raise (turnover) limits for MSMEs. An order to this effect should hopefully be out in 8-10 days, which will naturally enhance their coverage," Gadkari said.

The Union Cabinet had in 2018 approved changes in the basis of classifying micro, small and medium enterprises from 'investment in plant & machinery/equipment' to 'annual turnover'.

The MSME ministry had said that section 7 of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006 will be amended to define units producing goods and rendering services in terms of annual turnover.

Under the new definition, a micro enterprise will be defined as a unit where the annual turnover does not exceed five crore rupees; a small enterprise will be defined as a unit where the annual turnover is more than five crore rupees but does not exceed Rs 75 crore; and a medium enterprise will be defined as a unit where the annual turnover is more than seventy five crore rupees but does not exceed Rs 250 crore.

Observing that this was a difficult time from an economic standpoint, the minister said he believes this could turn out to be a "blessing in disguise" for India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)".

Citing the examples of countries like Japan and US who desire to shift their investments out of China and set up industries elsewhere, Gadkari said India was the only nation which can take an advantage out of this situation.

"We have insured loans given to MSMEs by paying a premium of 1.5 per cent to banks on loans amounting to a total of Rs 1 lakh crore and taken 75 per cent guarantee while the banks have to bear 25 per cent of the collateral.

"Obviously, we are trying to reduce the collateral limit. We will also ask the finance ministry to increase the limit of the quantum of loans to Rs 5 lakh crore from Rs 1 lakh crore, so that it is easier for MSMEs to avail credit," Gadkari said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,579

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,937,268

    +13,420

  • Cured/Discharged

    458,745

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,600

    +982
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres