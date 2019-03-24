Nitin Gadkari Reiterates 'Not in PM Race' Stand, Says He Has Full Faith in Modi

Off late, Nitin Gadkari's name has been doing rounds in political and media circles as an emerging alternative to the Prime Minister’s post. But, the politician has denied multiple times and expressed no intention to become PM, even though he is undeniably a tall figure in both the BJP and the country, and among friends and foes alike.The Union Minister in an interview with CNN-News18 has again reiterated his position on the possibility of becoming PM.“I have cleared this earlier also. Neither I am in a race nor do we have a club of 220, I have full faith that under Modi's leadership we will get full majority and the next PM will be Narendra Modi,” said Gadkari.The Club of 220 came to light when an internal survey predicted that the BJP may fail to achieve a majority in House and may end up with close to 220 seats. Under such a scenario, Gadkari’s name emerged as an alternative to Modi’s as the Prime Ministerial candidate as he holds good relations and the acumen to deal with an ever more demanding camp of allies. Modi’s no compromise attitude, it was deliberated, may not do good to the party then.However, Gadkari has maintained his position to not aim for the top leadership position at many occasions. “I don’t see this dream,” the minister had said at a public forum in Delhi on March 1.The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, who is single-handedly credited for changing the face of public infrastructure, is also known for having good relations with his political opponents — primarily the reason why he is considered capable to hold the BJP fort together with its alliances.When asked if he thinks that the BJP’s governance is responsible for souring some of his political relations, Gadkari said that he still has their affection and trust.“I have tried to work on whichever MP has approached me, to the best of my ability. I have also addressed the work of those who can never support me ideologically… My attitude has been the same with workers from my party, and with whoever comes to my residence. There is no discrimination,” he added.The country is set to participate in the world’s largest democratic exercise starting April 18. Whether, the speculated Club of 220 is true for BJP and the Gadkari does emerge as the alternative PM candidate will only be known on May 23 when India’s elects its new government. ​