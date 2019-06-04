English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Gadkari Takes Charge of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Nitin Gadkari is credited with reviving the languishing road projects from the UPA era and putting highway development on fast track.
Nitin Gadkari take charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Holding his previous portfolio, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Gadkari is credited with reviving the languishing road projects from the UPA era and putting highway development on fast track.
While road building momentum continues, he will now have to further raise the scale of construction to create more jobs and bolster private investment.
In his previous term, Gadkari was considered a star performer working on multiple fronts to bid out new projects on innovative Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
Gadkari is credited with reviving the languishing road projects from the UPA era and putting highway development on fast track.
While road building momentum continues, he will now have to further raise the scale of construction to create more jobs and bolster private investment.
In his previous term, Gadkari was considered a star performer working on multiple fronts to bid out new projects on innovative Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
