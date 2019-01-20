English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate First Inter-state Bridge in J-K on January 22
The inter-state bridge was built at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore in a span of three and a half years linking secluded areas of Kathua district with Punjab, the officials said.
File photo of union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Jammu: Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 1.2 km-long Keediyan-Gandiyal bridge on the Ravi river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, officials said on Sunday.
The inter-state bridge was built at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore in a span of three and a half years linking secluded areas of Kathua district with Punjab, the officials said.
They said the bridge would strengthen the inter-state connectivity besides giving a boost to the social as well as economical development of the people living in the adjoining areas.
Advisor to Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma visited the bridge site on Saturday and inspected the arrangements being made for the inaugural event, the officials said.
With its commissioning, they said the 60-year pending demand for the bridge will be fulfilled.
The travel distance between the two inter-state destinations of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will get shortened and at the same time, it will also reduce traffic on the Jammu-Kathua-Pathankot National Highway, the officials said.
While inspecting the arrangements for the inaugural function, the advisor exhorted upon the agencies to ensure necessary arrangements are put in place for smooth and successful conduct of the event.
