English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Wakankar Appointed New Spokesperson of CBI
The change in the agency comes close on the heels of removal of Alok Verma as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation by a high powered selection committee, officials said.
File Photo of CBI Headquarters.
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Indian Information Service officer Nitin Wakankar will be the new Chief Information Officer and spokesperson of the CBI, replacing Abhishek Dayal who has been transferred to the Publications Division, officials said on Friday.
The change in the agency comes close on the heels of removal of Alok Verma as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation by a high powered selection committee, they said.
ADG (M and C) in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Wakankar has served in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Defence Ministry, was posted in western region in the I&B Ministry as Additional Director General in various capacities during his career.
Dayal, also an IIS officer, who waded the information wing of the CBI through the most severe crisis of the agency during the last four months to the Publications Division, they said.
He was transferred to the CBI for a period of three years in 2017.
He had earlier served in the Prime Minister's Office, Home Ministry, as AIR correspondent in Colombo before being deputed to the CBI.
During his tenure, he tried hard in maintaining careful balance in dissemination of information for the organisation as the then CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana fought bitter battle with each other and leaks from each camp becoming a regular feature in the media.
The interim CBI Director Nageshwar Rao has also ordered transfer of about four officials at the Joint Director level.
Joint Director Lucknow G K Goswami has been given charge of Anti Corruption-I, while Joint Director Banking Securities and Frauds cell (BSF and C) Sharad Agarwal has been sent to Lucknow. Agarwal will continue to monitor SIT (Manipur fake encounter cases), they said.
Joint Director Chennai, Praveen Sinha has been brought to Delhi with additional charge of the Border Security Force and C unit, they said.
Joint Director Mumbai Amrit Mohan Prasad has been given additional charge of Joint Director Chennai, they said.
The change in the agency comes close on the heels of removal of Alok Verma as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation by a high powered selection committee, they said.
ADG (M and C) in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Wakankar has served in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Defence Ministry, was posted in western region in the I&B Ministry as Additional Director General in various capacities during his career.
Dayal, also an IIS officer, who waded the information wing of the CBI through the most severe crisis of the agency during the last four months to the Publications Division, they said.
He was transferred to the CBI for a period of three years in 2017.
He had earlier served in the Prime Minister's Office, Home Ministry, as AIR correspondent in Colombo before being deputed to the CBI.
During his tenure, he tried hard in maintaining careful balance in dissemination of information for the organisation as the then CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana fought bitter battle with each other and leaks from each camp becoming a regular feature in the media.
The interim CBI Director Nageshwar Rao has also ordered transfer of about four officials at the Joint Director level.
Joint Director Lucknow G K Goswami has been given charge of Anti Corruption-I, while Joint Director Banking Securities and Frauds cell (BSF and C) Sharad Agarwal has been sent to Lucknow. Agarwal will continue to monitor SIT (Manipur fake encounter cases), they said.
Joint Director Chennai, Praveen Sinha has been brought to Delhi with additional charge of the Border Security Force and C unit, they said.
Joint Director Mumbai Amrit Mohan Prasad has been given additional charge of Joint Director Chennai, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results