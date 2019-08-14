Nitish Felicitates Farmers who Discovered a Suspected Meteorite Recently in Madhubani

Patna: Three Bihar farmers, who had recently discovered a suspected meteorite while working in the fields at their village, were on Wednesday felicitated here by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Rajkumar Prasad, Bihari Yadav and Rajkumar Khatwe were presented with Angavastram and mementos by the Chief Minister at the Bihar Museum where the celestial object,

weighing 13 kgs, has been kept for public display.

The trio had discovered the object, which looks like an ordinary piece of rock but has magnetic properties, at their village Mahadeva in Laukahi police station area of Madhubani district on July 22.

The object was extracted from a five feet deep hole in the ground after the trio rushed to the spot hearing a loud thud. The district officials were informed about the discovery following which the suspected meteorite was brought to the state capital and kept at the museum.

A cherished project of the Chief Minister who is known to have a keen interest in archaeology and many other branches of science, the Bihar Museum was thrown open to the public on Gandhi Jayanti two years ago.

