Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nitish Felicitates Farmers who Discovered a Suspected Meteorite Recently in Madhubani

Three farmers had discovered an object, which looks like an ordinary piece of rock but has magnetic properties, at their village Mahadeva in Laukahi police station area of Madhubani district on July 22.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nitish Felicitates Farmers who Discovered a Suspected Meteorite Recently in Madhubani
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Loading...

Patna: Three Bihar farmers, who had recently discovered a suspected meteorite while working in the fields at their village, were on Wednesday felicitated here by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Rajkumar Prasad, Bihari Yadav and Rajkumar Khatwe were presented with Angavastram and mementos by the Chief Minister at the Bihar Museum where the celestial object,

weighing 13 kgs, has been kept for public display.

The trio had discovered the object, which looks like an ordinary piece of rock but has magnetic properties, at their village Mahadeva in Laukahi police station area of Madhubani district on July 22.

The object was extracted from a five feet deep hole in the ground after the trio rushed to the spot hearing a loud thud. The district officials were informed about the discovery following which the suspected meteorite was brought to the state capital and kept at the museum.

A cherished project of the Chief Minister who is known to have a keen interest in archaeology and many other branches of science, the Bihar Museum was thrown open to the public on Gandhi Jayanti two years ago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram