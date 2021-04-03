Nitish Govt to Provide Free Treatment to 21 Children with Heart Ailments

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the Bal Hriday Yojana (BHY), under which the state government will treat children with heart ailments at its own expense.

In the first phase of the scheme, 21 children with an atrial septal defect (hole in the heart) were sent to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday. The Chief Minister in this regard flagged off a bus with children to Patna airport from where they will fly to Ahmedabad along with their parents.

A few months ago, Kumar had decided in a cabinet meeting that the government will treat children with a heart ailments for free. The responsibility to fast track the scheme was given to the health department. The department then worked on the scheme swiftly and identified 21 children for treatment in the first batch.

The families of children going to Ahmedabad were delighted and thanked the government for offering the much-needed relief with the launch of the scheme. The parents said that their financial condition doesn’t permit them to go to another state for the treatment of their child. The scheme has come as a boon to them.

The 21 children sent for the first time include newborn as well 10 to 12-year-old children. The Chief Minister also congratulated the state health department and said that children will be benefited tremendously from this scheme. The health minister of the state, Mangal Pandey, added that the government is making provisions to treat the children in Patna’s IGIC and IGIMS itself. Once this is achieved, they won’t have to go to another state for treatment.