Nitish Kumar Attacked At Home Turf Bakhtiyarpur During Event; Accused Arrested
1-MIN READ

Nitish Kumar Attacked At Home Turf Bakhtiyarpur During Event; Accused Arrested

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage shows the man attacking the chief minister from behind. (Image: Videograb/News18)

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage shows the man attacking the chief minister from behind. (Image: Videograb/News18)

The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the footage shows the man attacking the chief minister from behind

News Desk

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was attacked on Sunday by a man during an event in his home turf Bakhtiyarpur in Patna, pointing to a massive lapse in the CM’s security system. The accused, believed to be a mentally unstable local resident, was immediately arrested.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage shows the man attacking the chief minister from behind. He was immediately accosted by the CM’s security personnel and taken into police custody.

CM Kumar was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a freedom fighter from Bihar, on the premises of a local hospital when the incident happened.

(More details awaited)

first published:March 27, 2022, 19:20 IST