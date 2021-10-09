Nitish Kumar Attends Ram Vilas Paswan's Death Anniversary Function in Bihar

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras organised a prayer and tribute meeting on the first death anniversary of his elder brother and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Several ministers, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Phagu Chauhan, and leaders of the BJP, as well as, the opposition attended the programme. However, Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav did not attend the meeting.

Speaking to the gathering, CM Nitish Kumar said that people will never forget the work Ram Vilas Paswan had done, adding that his relationship with the former Union Minister goes way back to the J.P Movement. He also said that his government will strive to educate the people about Ram Vilas Paswan and the impact he had on the state.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, former CM Jiten Ram Manjhi and several other leaders from the state attended the gathering. Tej Pratap Yadav said that Paswan’s memory will always stay fresh and that he resided in the hearts of Dalits. He went on to say that the former minister was one of the great leaders of the country.

Chirag Paswan, the son of Late Ram Vilas Paswan, also organized a prayer meeting in Delhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present there.

Rahul Gandhi and Chirag Paswan exchanged pleasantries in Delhi and speaking to media after the ceremony, Chirag said the presence of leaders across the political spectrum did give him a morale booster.

“The presence of leaders (at the prayer meeting) from across the political spectrum definitely acts as a morale booster for me,” Chirag said.

