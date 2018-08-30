English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitish Kumar Bats for Nationwide Prohibition, Says Would be Great Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Nitish Kumar said Karunanidhi favoured a "complete ban on liquor," and recalled that the DMK had promised implementation of prohibition in its manifesto for the 2016 assembly polls.
Nitish Kumar addressing gathering at a memorial event for the former DMK chief M Karunanidhi in Chennai.(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Chennai: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday favoured nationwide prohibition saying there could be no greater way of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary in 2019 than implementing liquor ban.
Participating at a memorial event for the former DMK chief, who died on August 7, he said implementation of prohibition was Bihar's tribute to Gandhi on completion of 100 years of the Champaran satyagrah.
Sharing his experience in implementing prohibition since 2016, Kumar said: "It is heartening to see a deep seated social transformation taking place in Bihar."
Prohibition has resulted in healthy citizens, economic betterment of families, and reduction in domestic violence. "It has led to a more empowered and healthy society, the results of which are visible in the development of Bihar."
Kumar said Karunanidhi favoured a "complete ban on liquor," and recalled that the DMK had promised implementation of prohibition in its manifesto for the 2016 assembly polls.
Referring to the liquor ban in Bihar, Karunanidhi had announced that if the DMK came back to power, the party would take all steps to implement prohibition for social betterment. As a successor to the great leader, it is the responsibility of M K Stalin to fulfil the wish of Karunanidhi when the party was returned to power, he said.
Paying tributes to Karunanidhi, Kumar hailed the late leader for his political statesmanship and in formation of coalition governments at the Centre.
He said Karunanidhi played an influential role in implementing the Mandal Commission report on reservation for backward classes. Kumar lauded Karunanidhi for initiating several welfare measures during his stint as Chief Minister.
Karunanidhi took an active part in formulating a Common Minimum Programme for the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
As chief minister, Karunanidhi took effective steps for employment generation, infrastructure development, river linking projects in the state and rural electrification since the 1970s.
The DMK patriarch ensured equal property rights to women, 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and 33 per cent reservation in panchayati raj institutions, he said.
Karunanidhi was active in politics for almost eight decades and he was DMK president for 50 years, he said, adding that he started off as PWD minister in 1967.
The late leader piloted widow remarriage and fought against religious hypocrisy, he said.
Karunanidhi's ideals and work will continue to inspire generations of political and social workers besides leaders, Kumar said.
The DMK will grow with the blessings of the late leader and able leadership of Stalin, he said.
Participating at a memorial event for the former DMK chief, who died on August 7, he said implementation of prohibition was Bihar's tribute to Gandhi on completion of 100 years of the Champaran satyagrah.
Sharing his experience in implementing prohibition since 2016, Kumar said: "It is heartening to see a deep seated social transformation taking place in Bihar."
Prohibition has resulted in healthy citizens, economic betterment of families, and reduction in domestic violence. "It has led to a more empowered and healthy society, the results of which are visible in the development of Bihar."
Kumar said Karunanidhi favoured a "complete ban on liquor," and recalled that the DMK had promised implementation of prohibition in its manifesto for the 2016 assembly polls.
Referring to the liquor ban in Bihar, Karunanidhi had announced that if the DMK came back to power, the party would take all steps to implement prohibition for social betterment. As a successor to the great leader, it is the responsibility of M K Stalin to fulfil the wish of Karunanidhi when the party was returned to power, he said.
Paying tributes to Karunanidhi, Kumar hailed the late leader for his political statesmanship and in formation of coalition governments at the Centre.
He said Karunanidhi played an influential role in implementing the Mandal Commission report on reservation for backward classes. Kumar lauded Karunanidhi for initiating several welfare measures during his stint as Chief Minister.
Karunanidhi took an active part in formulating a Common Minimum Programme for the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
As chief minister, Karunanidhi took effective steps for employment generation, infrastructure development, river linking projects in the state and rural electrification since the 1970s.
The DMK patriarch ensured equal property rights to women, 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and 33 per cent reservation in panchayati raj institutions, he said.
Karunanidhi was active in politics for almost eight decades and he was DMK president for 50 years, he said, adding that he started off as PWD minister in 1967.
The late leader piloted widow remarriage and fought against religious hypocrisy, he said.
Karunanidhi's ideals and work will continue to inspire generations of political and social workers besides leaders, Kumar said.
The DMK will grow with the blessings of the late leader and able leadership of Stalin, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Swapna Barman’s Mother Has an Emotional Outburst at Her Daughter's Gold Win
- After Kerala, Nagaland is Desperately Seeking Your Help Amid Heavy Rains and Floods
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Ghost of Guangzhou Lingers on as India Lose to Malaysia in Shoot-out, Face Pakistan in Bronze Play-off
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...