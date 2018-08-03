Nitish Kumar Breaks Silence on Muzaffarpur Shelter Rapes, Says His Govt is 'Ashamed'

Breaking his silence over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the incident has shamed his government and assured that guilty will be severely punished.“Muzaffarpur main aisi ghatana ghat gayi ki hum sharamsaar ho gaye. CBI jaanch kar rahi hai, high court iski monitoring kare (Such an incident took place in Muzaffarpur that we are ashamed. The CBI is investigating the case. The high court, too, should monitor it).“I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be show towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished,” said Nitish.Speaking after inaugurating 'Kanya Uthan Yojna' in Patna, Nitish said he was at pains after knowing the details but always monitored the development of the case with Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Principal Secretary (Social Welfare Department) Atul Prasad.The CM also sought to overhaul the system for bringing more transparency so that anyone can come forward and express their concern in time.Yesterday, during the Bihar bandh call, given by six Left Parties and supported by the grand alliance, against sexual abuse of minor girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home, leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejaswhi Yadav vowed to compel Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on the issue."Me and my party will compel him to break his silence. He will have to answer the burning questions of the day,” said Tejashwi.Nitish Kumar’s silence on the abuse of more than 30 minor girls prompted Governor Satya Pal Malik to offer advice.In his letter to Kumar, Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Governor Malik suggested the formation of fast-track courts for timely disposal of sexual abuse cases. He also advised a thorough probe into the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, which first exposed the abuse at the shelter home.Earlier, 34 of 42 girls’ medical reports at Muzaffarpur-based NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti had confirmed their sexual abuse. The main accused, Brajesh Thakur who was managing the affairs of the NGO has been arrested along with 10 others.The CBI is currently investigating the case following a recommendation by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.