English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitish Kumar Government Conspiring to Poison My Food, Says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav said his phone is being tapped and attempts are being made to lace his food with poisonous and narcotic substances. Spies have been deployed to keep a watch on his movements.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav addressing the crowd in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of hatching a "serious conspiracy" to derail his statewide 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra', claiming that his phone was being tapped and attempts were made to lace his food with "poisonous" substances.
"Nitish Kumar is in a tizzy over the massive public support to Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra. It has been learned through reliable sources that the Nitish government is involved in a serious conspiracy against me," the leader of the state assembly said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Obstacles are being laid in the way of my getting a room at Circuit Houses. My phone is being tapped and attempts are being made to lace my food with poisonous and narcotic substances. Spies have been deployed to keep a watch on my movements. A vicious campaign is on to sully my reputation and endanger my life", the former Bihar deputy chief minister said in another tweet.
"The entire country knows that Nitish Kumar is an undemocratic opportunist who can go to any extent to settle scores with his opponents. I am unable to understand what harm has been caused to him by a barely 28-year-old man. As a matter of fact, he won an election with our help and later betrayed the mandate," Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, said.
Yadav had become the Deputy CM in 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Congress won a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls.
Last year, Kumar walked out of the alliance following corruption cases against Yadav. After resigning from his post, he formed a new government with the BJP.
During his state-wide "yatra", Yadav has been harping on alleged betrayal of mandate by Kumar and accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine of having "framed" Lalu Prasad who is currently lodged in a jail at Ranchi following conviction in a number of fodder scam cases.
Also Watch
"Nitish Kumar is in a tizzy over the massive public support to Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra. It has been learned through reliable sources that the Nitish government is involved in a serious conspiracy against me," the leader of the state assembly said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Obstacles are being laid in the way of my getting a room at Circuit Houses. My phone is being tapped and attempts are being made to lace my food with poisonous and narcotic substances. Spies have been deployed to keep a watch on my movements. A vicious campaign is on to sully my reputation and endanger my life", the former Bihar deputy chief minister said in another tweet.
नीतीश कुमार हमारी संविधान बचाओ न्याय यात्रा को मिल रहे अपार जनसमर्थन से घबराकर बौखलाहट में है। विश्वस्त सूत्रों से ज्ञात हुआ है नीतीश सरकार द्वारा मेरे ख़िलाफ गंभीर साज़िश की जा रही है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 22, 2018
फ़ोन टैपिंग के बाद अब सर्किट हाउस में मेरे ठहरने से लेकर, खाने-पीने की चीज़ों में नशीले और विषैले पदार्थ मिलाने की कोशिश के साथ-साथ सभास्थल तक पीछा कर जासूसी करवाई जा रही है। छवि बिगाड़ने और जानमाल का नुक़सान पहुँचाने का कुचक्र रचा जा रहा है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 22, 2018
"The entire country knows that Nitish Kumar is an undemocratic opportunist who can go to any extent to settle scores with his opponents. I am unable to understand what harm has been caused to him by a barely 28-year-old man. As a matter of fact, he won an election with our help and later betrayed the mandate," Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, said.
Yadav had become the Deputy CM in 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Congress won a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls.
Last year, Kumar walked out of the alliance following corruption cases against Yadav. After resigning from his post, he formed a new government with the BJP.
During his state-wide "yatra", Yadav has been harping on alleged betrayal of mandate by Kumar and accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine of having "framed" Lalu Prasad who is currently lodged in a jail at Ranchi following conviction in a number of fodder scam cases.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street