Nitish Kumar Shoots off Angry Missive to Rajnath Singh as Gaya OTA to Shut, Cadets to Train at IMA Dehradun
The vacated space in Gaya might become the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre soon, a military official said, and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar termed the development as 'shocking and very disturbing'.
File photo of Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh registering a strong protest against the Centre's decision to shut down the Officers Training Academy situated in Gaya.
In the letter, Kumar said he came across the news of proposed closure of the OTA, Gaya, in some newspapers and digital media.
The Chief Minister, whose JD(U) is an alliance partner of the BJP, termed the development as "shocking and very disturbing".
The OTA, Gaya, which was set up in 2011, "not only provided employment opportunities in the region but also contributed towards economy and sense of security in the area", he added.
"It would be very inappropriate to close the Officers Training Academy at Gaya. This wrong decision by Ministry of Defence is against the states interest and it would be a gross injustice to the people of Bihar", Kumar added.
A senior military official said that Army cadets training at the OTA in Gaya are likely to be shifted to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and the vacated space might become the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre soon.
The military official said, "The space vacated by the cadets at OTA Gaya will be occupied by the Sikh LI (Light Infantry) Regimental Centre which is currently co-located with the Rajput Regimental Centre at Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally