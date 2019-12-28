Nitish Kumar Unveils Statue of Arun Jaitley in Patna on Late BJP Leader's Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled a statue of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Patna on his birth anniversary and paid floral tributes.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and members of Jaitley's family were present at the occasion.

The late leader's son, Rohan Jaitley, said his father had a deep connection with Bihar state. "He has been a big influence in the expansion of the party in the state. There has been a big contribution of Arun Jaitley in terms of social work," said Rohan Jaitley. "This also helped to build a strong relationship between both the leaders."

Kumar in August had announced that a statue of the former finance minister will be constructed in the state. He had also said Jaitley's birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state function every year.

Jaitley, 66, died on August 24 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on August 25.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.