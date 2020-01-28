Nitish Kumar Wants Govt to Stick to Old NPR Format Amid Fears Over NRC Link

Jahanabad: Reacting to the arrest of anti-CAA activist activist Sharjeel Imam, who was slapped sedition charges for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said action will be taken against him as per law.

“Whenever someone does something wrong, there is an action accordingly. No one should go against law. Whatever he said, what action will be taken is for police and court to decide,” Kumar said.

Imam was arrested from Jahanabad in Bihar by Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, Imam, a resident of Bihar and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student, delivered "very inflammatory and instigatory speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC".

Offering advice to those protesting against the contentious citizenship law, the Bihar Chief Minister said, “The matter of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is in the Supreme Court and it will be debated there. If someone has an issue, they can put it there.”

"He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," they said.

“The National Population Register (NPR) has been there since 2011, now happening…it’s not a new thing. New points added in it are likely to create confusion. Not everyone knows their parents’ birthday... We believe the old format should continue,” he said.

In an audio clip that has since gone viral, Imam was heard saying that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis — both Hindus and Muslims — are being killed or put into detention centres.

He reportedly said that if he can organise five lakh people, it would become possible to "permanently cut off Assam with rest of India...if not permanently, then at least for a few months".

A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) has been registered, the Delhi police said.

