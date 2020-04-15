Nizamuddin Event Returnee Dies of Covid-19; Dharavi Toll Reaches 8
With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Dharavi increased to eight, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
A health official checks temperature of residents in Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
Mumbai: A 55-year-old resident of Dharavi, who had attended the last month's religious meet at Delhi's Nizamuddin, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, said a senior BMC official.
The man was undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital since April 10 after testing positive for coronavirus, he said.
The sprawling slum colony at the heart of Mumbai has so far recorded 60 coronavirus cases, five of them in the last 12 hours, he said. All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi, the official said.
"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the BMC official said.
He said the man who died on Wednesday was staying in an apartment opposite Dr Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, one of the biggest slum areas in Asia, and had attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin.
The mega gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin had emerged as a key source of COVID-19 spread in the country.
