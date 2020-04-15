Nizamuddin Event Returnee Dies of Covid-19; Dharavi Toll Reaches 8

Mumbai: A 55-year-old resident of Dharavi, who had attended the last month's religious meet at Delhi's Nizamuddin, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, said a senior BMC official.

The man was undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital since April 10 after testing positive for coronavirus, he said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Dharavi increased to eight, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The sprawling slum colony at the heart of Mumbai has so far recorded 60 coronavirus cases, five of them in the last 12 hours, he said. All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi, the official said.

"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the BMC official said.

He said the man who died on Wednesday was staying in an apartment opposite Dr Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, one of the biggest slum areas in Asia, and had attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin.

The mega gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin had emerged as a key source of COVID-19 spread in the country.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube