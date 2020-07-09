Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Court Frees 60 Malaysians after Rs 7k Fine Each; 76 Other Foreigners Granted Bail

A Delhi court Thursday allowed 60 Malaysians to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7,000 each after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Nizamuddin Markaz here during the COVID-19 lockdown, a lawyer said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser punishment under the plea bargain process by accepting mild charges, said their lawyer.

They were allowed to walk free after the Sub-divisional magistrate of Lajpat Nagar, who was the complainant in the case, Additional commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar and Inspector of Nizamuddin, said they have no objection to their pleas, said advocate S Hari Haran, appearing for the foreign nationals.

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows plea bargaining for cases where the maximum punishment is imprisonment for seven years, where offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

"They were granted bail on July 7 on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each."

They were charge sheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Delhi court also granted bail to 76 foreign nationals from 8 countries who were chargesheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin here by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Friday, said advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for some of the foreign nationals.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The foreigners belong to Mali, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Djibouti, Tanzania, South Africa and Myanmar, said advocates Mandakini Singh, Fahim Khan and Ahmad Khan, appearing for the accused.