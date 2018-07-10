GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

NLC Recruitment 2018: 765 Posts, Apply from 16th July 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:July 10, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
Image: Screengrab from the official website of NLC India Ltd.
NLC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 765 vacancies for the posts of Apprentice, Accountant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Assistant (HR) has been released on the official website of NLC India Limited, Tamil Nadu - nlcindia.com.

The application process will begin from 16th July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th July 2018, 5:00 PM.

NLC India Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 765
Mechanic - 130
Fitter - 120
Wireman - 120
Electrician - 100
Welder - 70
Turner - 45
Mechanic (Diesel) - 25
Mechanic (Tractor) - 25
Plumber - 20
Carpenter - 10
PASAA - 40
Accountant - 20
Data entry operator - 20
Assistant (HR) - 20

Eligibility Criteria:
Apprentice – The applicant must be ITI - (NCVT/ DGET), PASAA trade ‚ COPA, NTC/ PNTC.
Accountant – The applicant must be a BCom Graduate.
Data Entry Operator – The applicant must be BSc in Computer Science.
Assistant (HR) – The applicant must be BBA.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://www.nlcindia.com/new_website/careers/trade_optional_trade_apprentice_ldc02201807072018.pdf

Pay Scale:
Apprentice – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,748.
PASAA – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 8,530.
Accountant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.8,530.
Data Entry Operator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,748.
Assistant (HR) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 8,530.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Important Dates:
Start date for Submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018
Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 25th July 2018
Last Date for Submission of Photocopy of Documents – 30th July 2018

Read full article
