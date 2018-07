NLC Recruitment 2018: 765 Posts, Apply from 16th July 2018

NLC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 765 vacancies for the posts of Apprentice, Accountant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Assistant (HR) has been released on the official website of NLC India Limited, Tamil Nadu - nlcindia.com. The application process will begin from 16th July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th July 2018, 5:00 PM.Total Posts: 765Mechanic - 130Fitter - 120Wireman - 120Electrician - 100Welder - 70Turner - 45Mechanic (Diesel) - 25Mechanic (Tractor) - 25Plumber - 20Carpenter - 10PASAA - 40Accountant - 20Data entry operator - 20Assistant (HR) - 20Apprentice – The applicant must be ITI - (NCVT/ DGET), PASAA trade ‚ COPA, NTC/ PNTC.Accountant – The applicant must be a BCom Graduate.Data Entry Operator – The applicant must be BSc in Computer Science.Assistant (HR) – The applicant must be BBA.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Apprentice – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,748.PASAA – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 8,530.Accountant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.8,530.Data Entry Operator – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,748.Assistant (HR) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 8,530.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Start date for Submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 25th July 2018Last Date for Submission of Photocopy of Documents – 30th July 2018