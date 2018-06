NLC Recruitment 2018: 90 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 4th July 2018

NLC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 90 vacancies for the post of Apprentice under Apprenticeship Act 1961 for fresher and Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) has been released on the official website of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, Tamilnadu - nlcindia.com The application process will start from 25th June 2018, 10:00 AM and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th July 2018.NLC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 90Fitter fresher – 20Electrician fresher – 20Welder fresher – 20MLT. Pathology fresher – 10MLT. Radiology fresher – 5Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) – 15Fitter fresher/ Electrician fresher/ Welder fresher – The applicant must be class 10th passed.Welder fresher/ MLT. Pathology fresher/ MLT. Radiology fresher - The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as main subjects.Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Pharmacy with 55% marks.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:The minimum age of the applicant should be 14 years as on 1st June 2018.Fitter fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per monthElectrician fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per monthWelder fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per monthMLT. Pathology fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per monthMLT. Radiology fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per monthTechnician Apprentice (Pharmacist) – Rs.3542 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.