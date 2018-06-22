GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NLC Recruitment 2018: 90 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 4th July 2018

NLC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 90 vacancies for the post of Apprentice under Apprenticeship Act 1961 for fresher and Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) has been released on the official website.

Updated:June 22, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
NLC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 90 vacancies for the post of Apprentice under Apprenticeship Act 1961 for fresher and Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) has been released on the official website of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, Tamilnadu - nlcindia.com.

The application process will start from 25th June 2018, 10:00 AM and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th July 2018.
NLC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 90
Fitter fresher – 20
Electrician fresher – 20
Welder fresher – 20
MLT. Pathology fresher – 10
MLT. Radiology fresher – 5
Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) – 15

Eligibility Criteria:
Fitter fresher/ Electrician fresher/ Welder fresher – The applicant must be class 10th passed.
Welder fresher/ MLT. Pathology fresher/ MLT. Radiology fresher - The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as main subjects.
Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Pharmacy with 55% marks.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://www.nlcindia.com/new_website/careers/FRESHER-NET%20Advt_No_L&DC_012018.pdf

Age Limit:
The minimum age of the applicant should be 14 years as on 1st June 2018.

Pay Scale:
Fitter fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per month
Electrician fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per month
Welder fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per month
MLT. Pathology fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per month
MLT. Radiology fresher – Rs.8,530 – Rs.9,748 per month
Technician Apprentice (Pharmacist) – Rs.3542 per month

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

