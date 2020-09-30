NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2020 Answer Key at nludelhi.ac.in, Check the Details Here

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has released the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 on the official website https://nludelhi.ac.in/home.aspx.

The candidates who have appeared in AILET 2020 can download the answer key and calculate their probable score. Candidates having issues with any of the answers of AILET 2020 answer key can challenge their answer key today by 5 pm at ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, after that no objections will be accepted. The exam officials have released the notification regarding the same on September 29.

The official notification reads, “The candidates who appeared in AILET are requested to go through the AILET provisional master answer keys and suggestions/grievances regarding answer key, if any, may be sent to the University at email address ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in latest by 5:00 PM on 30th September, clearly mentioning the name of the programme and Sr. No. of the question.”

NLU Delhi will release the AILET 2020 final answer key after the scrutiny of objections and grievances on the provisional answer key.

AILET 2020 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://nludelhi.ac.in/home.aspx.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Question Booklets with Provisional Answer Keys’

Step 3. Official notification will be opened

Step 3: Click on the answer key link provided in the notification

Step 4: Download the AILET 2020 answer key and question booklet

Step 5: Match your answers with the answer key and calculate the probable score

Candidates can also download the AILET 2020 answer key directly by clicking on the link provided here:

For BA LLB programmes -

https://nludelhi.ac.in/download/ailet-2020/QBAK/BALLBAK26092020.pdf

For the LLM programme-

https://nludelhi.ac.in/download/ailet-2020/QBAK/LLMAK26092020.pdf

NTA conducts the AILET to offer admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes at the three centres of NLU, Delhi. This year AILET 2020 was conducted on September 26. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NLU Delhi for further updates.