English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NLU Jabalpur's VC Shifts to 'Haunted Room' Where Student Committed Suicide to Bust Ghost Scare
He is trying to rebuff the ghost phobia among the students who have been frightened after the incident.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Ever since 18-year-old Gagan Bhunderkar was found hanging in his hostel room in National Law University, Jabalpur, students believed that the room is haunted.
But the vice chancellor took it on himself to bust the myth.
He is now staying in the hostel room, where Bhunderkar, a BA LLB (honours) fresher, was found hanging on September 9. He is trying to rebuff the ghost phobia among the students who have been frightened after the incident, the Times of India reported.
Initial investigations in the suicide case had revealed that Bhuderkar had “felt like an outcast” in the premier institute, owing to his poor knowledge of English, which led him into depression, the police said.
Hailing from Balaghat district, Bhuderkar had worked hard to secure a seat in the university. He had also registered for classes to improve his command over English. On September 9 he committed suicide after giving a test in English.
But the vice chancellor took it on himself to bust the myth.
He is now staying in the hostel room, where Bhunderkar, a BA LLB (honours) fresher, was found hanging on September 9. He is trying to rebuff the ghost phobia among the students who have been frightened after the incident, the Times of India reported.
Initial investigations in the suicide case had revealed that Bhuderkar had “felt like an outcast” in the premier institute, owing to his poor knowledge of English, which led him into depression, the police said.
Hailing from Balaghat district, Bhuderkar had worked hard to secure a seat in the university. He had also registered for classes to improve his command over English. On September 9 he committed suicide after giving a test in English.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...