NLU Jabalpur's VC Shifts to 'Haunted Room' Where Student Committed Suicide to Bust Ghost Scare

Ever since 18-year-old Gagan Bhunderkar was found hanging in his hostel room in National Law University, Jabalpur, students believed that the room is haunted.But the vice chancellor took it on himself to bust the myth.He is now staying in the hostel room, where Bhunderkar, a BA LLB (honours) fresher, was found hanging on September 9. He is trying to rebuff the ghost phobia among the students who have been frightened after the incident, the Times of India reported.Initial investigations in the suicide case had revealed that Bhuderkar had “felt like an outcast” in the premier institute, owing to his poor knowledge of English, which led him into depression, the police said.Hailing from Balaghat district, Bhuderkar had worked hard to secure a seat in the university. He had also registered for classes to improve his command over English. On September 9 he committed suicide after giving a test in English.