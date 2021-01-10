NMAT: Registration Date Extended; Here’s How to Apply

The application deadline for the Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test (NMAT) has been extended. The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the conducting body of NMAT, will open the application window for the second time from Monday, January 18, 2021. Candidates willing to appear for the NMAT can apply online at nmat.org.

Candidates have to register at the official website -- nmat.org.in and create an account using the names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and select the NMAT test centre country. The national level entrance test is organised by the examination body to provide admission to postgraduate management programmes.

GMAC opened the NMAT registration window on September 14, 2020. To be eligible to apply for NMAT, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The minimum marks required to be eligible for the admission test is 50 per cent marks in graduation. GMAC has not set any limit on the age of candidates to appear for NMAT.

NMAT 2021: How to check

Step 1 - Enter the name of the official website of NMAT -- nmat.org

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - Now, click on the dropdown menu and choose the preferred B school

Step 4 - After completing the registration process, make keep payment and click on submit

What is the NMAT exam for?

NMAT by GMAC exam is organized at a national level for admissions to B-schools of India, South Africa, Nigeria, and the Philippines. NMAT scores are accepted by 39 B-schools such as- SPJIMR, ISB, XMIB, IBS, VIT, Shiv Nadar, IFMR (Krea University) among others.

NMAT Exam Pattern

All the candidates planning to appear for the NMAT exam must know that a total of 120 questions will be asked, which will have to be attempted in 120 minutes. NMAT syllabus will be updated on the official website for the students taking the exam.