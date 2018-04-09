English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NMDC Recruitment 2018: 11 Posts, Apply Before May 14, 6PM
7 vacancies have been reserved for PwD category candidates only. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before May 14, 2018, 6PM.
NMDC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Junior Manager and Deputy Manager has begun on the official website of Navaratana Public Sector Enterprise (NMDC Limited) - nmdc.co.in. 7 vacancies have been reserved for PwD category candidates only. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 14th May 2018, 6PM.
How to apply for NMDC Recruitment 2018 for Junior Manager and Deputy Manager?
Applicants need to send the application form (given in the official advertisement below) duly filled with the necessary details along with the copies of Certificates and recent passport size photograph by Post or Courier to the below mentioned address:
Dy. General Manager (Personnel) (R&P), NMDC Ltd., 10-3-311/A, Khanij Bhavan, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad-500028
NMDC - Vacancy Details:
Reserved for PwD candidates only:
Junior Manager (Safety) - 1
Junior Manager (Town Administration) - 2
Deputy Manager (Human Resource Development) - 1
Junior Manager (Personnel) - 2
Junior Manager (Finance) - 1
For Others:
Junior Manager (Finance) - 4
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Manager (Safety) - The applicant must possess a Degree in Mechanical, Fire and Safety Engg. / Diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by Central or State Government Institute.
Junior Manager (Town Administration) - The applicant must possess a Degree in Civil Engineering or Graduation with 2 years PG degree/ Diploma in Sociology/ Social Work/ Labour Welfare / Personnel Management/ IR or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from a recognized University or Institute.
Deputy Manager (Human Resource Development) - The applicant must possess a Degree in Engineering or Graduation with 2 years Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Sociology/ Social Work/ Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ IR or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from a recognized University or Institute.
Junior Manager (Personnel) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 2 years PG Degree / Diploma in Sociology/ Social Work/ Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ IR or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from a recognized University or Institute.
Junior Manager (Finance) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or Institute and must be the member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and works Accountants of India / MBA (Finance).
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.nmdc.co.in/Docs/Careers/Emp-Notification-06-2018.pdf
Pay Scale:
Jr. Manager - Rs. 50,000 to Rs.1,60,000
Dy. Manager - Rs.70,000 to Rs.2,00,000
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 55 years as on closing date of receipt of application form.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.
