GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

NMDC Recruitment 2018: 11 Posts, Apply Before May 14, 6PM

7 vacancies have been reserved for PwD category candidates only. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before May 14, 2018, 6PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 9, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NMDC Recruitment 2018: 11 Posts, Apply Before May 14, 6PM
Screen grab of the official website of NMDC.
NMDC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Junior Manager and Deputy Manager has begun on the official website of Navaratana Public Sector Enterprise (NMDC Limited) - nmdc.co.in. 7 vacancies have been reserved for PwD category candidates only. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 14th May 2018, 6PM.

How to apply for NMDC Recruitment 2018 for Junior Manager and Deputy Manager?

Applicants need to send the application form (given in the official advertisement below) duly filled with the necessary details along with the copies of Certificates and recent passport size photograph by Post or Courier to the below mentioned address:

Dy. General Manager (Personnel) (R&P), NMDC Ltd., 10-3-311/A, Khanij Bhavan, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad-500028

NMDC - Vacancy Details:

Reserved for PwD candidates only:

Junior Manager (Safety) - 1

Junior Manager (Town Administration) - 2

Deputy Manager (Human Resource Development) - 1

Junior Manager (Personnel) - 2

Junior Manager (Finance) - 1

For Others:

Junior Manager (Finance) - 4

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Manager (Safety) - The applicant must possess a Degree in Mechanical, Fire and Safety Engg. / Diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by Central or State Government Institute.

Junior Manager (Town Administration) - The applicant must possess a Degree in Civil Engineering  or Graduation with 2 years PG degree/ Diploma in Sociology/ Social Work/ Labour Welfare / Personnel Management/ IR or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from a recognized University or Institute.

Deputy Manager (Human Resource Development) - The applicant must possess a Degree in Engineering  or Graduation with 2 years Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Sociology/ Social Work/ Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ IR or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Manager (Personnel) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 2 years PG Degree / Diploma in Sociology/ Social Work/ Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ IR or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Manager (Finance) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or Institute and must be the member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and works Accountants of India / MBA (Finance).

Junior Manager (Finance) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or Institute and must be the member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and works Accountants of India / MBA (Finance).

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

http://www.nmdc.co.in/Docs/Careers/Emp-Notification-06-2018.pdf

Pay Scale:

Jr. Manager - Rs. 50,000 to Rs.1,60,000

Dy. Manager - Rs.70,000 to Rs.2,00,000

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant should not be more than 55 years as on closing date of receipt of application form.

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Recommended For You