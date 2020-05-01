Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NMIMS-NPAT 2020 Exams Postponed, Check Details

The NMIMS-NPAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 9 and May 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
NMIMS-NPAT 2020 Exams Postponed, Check Details
Due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies has postponed the National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) 2020 examinations.

The NMIMS-NPAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 9 and May 10. However, they will now be held on May 18 and May 22. The official notification of the revised dates can be checked at the official website of NMIMS-NPAT.

The last date of applying online for the Undergraduate Degree and Integrated Degree Programs has also been extended till May 10.

A note on the official website reads, “Candidates can attempt the exam twice on both the exam dates. Best of the two scores would be considered.Those who had opted for 9th May 2020, will now take the online proctored (OP) test on 18th May 2020. Those who had opted for 10th May, will now take the online proctored (OP) test on 22nd May."

Other exams scheduled in the current period have also been postponed due to the novel coronavirus. These include examinations by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The written examinations for the Indian Economic Service, Combined Medical Services Examination and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 have also been deferred till further notice.

