NMMC Collects Rs 3.57 Cr Fine from Violators of COVID-19 Norms Over One Year

Devotees, flouting COVID-19 norms, wait to visit the Bankey Bihari Temple on 'Guru Purnima', at Vrindavan in Mahura district, Saturday. (PTI)

The action was also taken on pubs and restaurants for operating beyond the stipulated timings.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected a fine of Rs 3.57 crore from 70,583 people and establishments for the violation of COVID-19 norms since May last year, an official said on Sunday.

An NMMC PRO said a fine of Rs 22.88 lakh was collected from 2,442 people and establishments in the last two weeks for flouting the guidelines. He said the civic body has set up 31 special squads.

The action was also taken on pubs and restaurants for operating beyond the stipulated timings. A fine of Rs 50,000 was collected while some establishments were sealed, he added.

first published:July 25, 2021, 23:27 IST