NMRC Recruitment 2019: Register for 199 Posts at Noida Metro at nmrcnoida.com, Details
The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications on the official website at nmrcnoida.com.
Image for representation.
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has issued a notice to inform candidates about vacancy at various posts at Noida Metro. The notification informing the vacancy was posted by the Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL), on behalf of NMRC. The BECIL has invited applications on the official website nmrcnoida.com. The applications have been invited on a contractual basis for selection of staff for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation in their office at Noida/ Greater Noida. However, it has been mentioned that the contractual appointment of the selected candidates will be for 3 years.
The candidates can alternatively visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com (https://www.becil.com/) to apply directly to the various posts that have been notified by the Noida Metro in their notification. The official registration process will begin today (Monday, July 22) onwards and will continue till August 21, 2019.
NMRC Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to register online
Step 1: Go to the official website of NMRC at nmrcnoida.com or visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com
Step 2: The interested candidates can also visit becil.cbtexam.in for direct registration to NMRC recruitment 2019
Step 3: Fill in all the required details on the registration page
Step 4: Click on the submit button and pay the application fee
Step 5: Take the printout of your application submission mail for future use.
NMRC Recruitment 2019: Post details
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has invited application on 12 different posts, with salary starting varying between 25,000 and 35,000 per month. The name of the posts and the vacancies are as follows:
• Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 posts
• Customer Relations Assistant – 16 posts
• Junior Engineer / Electrical – 12 posts
• Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 posts
• Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 15 posts
• Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 posts
• Maintainer / Fitter – 9 posts
• Maintainer/ Electrician – 29 posts
• Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – 90 posts
• Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 posts
• Accounts Assistant – 3 posts
• Office Assistant – 1 post
The interested candidates can check detailed notification with vacancy, eligibility and salary at becil.com.
