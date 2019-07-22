NMRC Recruitment 2019: Registration for 199 Posts at Noida Metro Starts Today at nmrcnoida.com, Details
The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications on the official website at nmrcnoida.com.
Image for representation.
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has issued a notice to inform candidates about vacancy at various posts at Noida Metro. The notification informing the vacancy was posted by the Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL), on behalf of NMRC. The BECIL has invited applications on the official website nmrcnoida.com. The applications have been invited on a contractual basis for selection of staff for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation in their office at Noida/ Greater Noida. However, it has been mentioned that the contractual appointment of the selected candidates will be for 3 years.
The candidates can alternatively visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com (https://www.becil.com/) to apply directly to the various posts that have been notified by the Noida Metro in their notification. The official registration process will begin today (Monday, July 22) onwards and will continue till August 21, 2019.
NMRC Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to register online
Step 1: Go to the official website of NMRC at nmrcnoida.com or visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com
Step 2: The interested candidates can also visit becil.cbtexam.in for direct registration to NMRC recruitment 2019
Step 3: Fill in all the required details on the registration page
Step 4: Click on the submit button and pay the application fee
Step 5: Take the printout of your application submission mail for future use.
NMRC Recruitment 2019: Post details
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has invited application on 12 different posts, with salary starting varying between 25,000 and 35,000 per month. The name of the posts and the vacancies are as follows:
• Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 posts
• Customer Relations Assistant – 16 posts
• Junior Engineer / Electrical – 12 posts
• Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 posts
• Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 15 posts
• Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 posts
• Maintainer / Fitter – 9 posts
• Maintainer/ Electrician – 29 posts
• Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – 90 posts
• Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 posts
• Accounts Assistant – 3 posts
• Office Assistant – 1 post
The interested candidates can check detailed notification with vacancy, eligibility and salary at becil.com.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Gets Army Permission to Train With Parachute Regiment: Reports
- Did No US Official Come to Receive Imran Khan at Airport for His Visit?
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
- Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Takes Sly Dig at Disney While Confirming Deadpool 3
- Dyson Pure Cool Me Review: The Clean Air You Should Have, And The Peace of Mind Which Follows