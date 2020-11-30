No 2015 Deluge-like Situation in Chennai Now, Working on Lasting Solution to Avert Flooding: CM

Chennai is now in a comfortable position compared to 2015 when there was massive flooding, and the Tamil Nadu government was working on a lasting solution to address the issue in several places whenever there are heavy rains, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday. Though the metro always faced the problem of inundation prior to 2015 during a downpour, the situation has now transformed for the better after his government initiated flood mitigation work and drainage work and now water easily drains into the sea, he said.

"We are now able to bail out water from every flooded locality. But projects aiming to prevent stagnation requires financial resources," Palaniswami told reporters here. To a query from a reporter during his inspection of marooned areas in south Chennai, he stressed that financial resources to implement such huge projects are crucial.

"In the past, about 3,000 places in the city got inundated, but this got reduced due to the measures taken by the government," he said. "I have personally come here to assess the situation and take steps to implement the project.

Work is on to widen the mouth of the estuary, where water from Buckingham canal confluences into the sea, to 100 meters width from 30 meters to resolve flooding in south Chennai," he said after inspecting drainage works in Pallikaranai, Okkiyam Medu and Muttukadu areas, which were flooded due to the Nivar cyclone. The Public Works Department has taken up construction of canals to ensure water in the lower areas drains into the sea.

His government has sought Rs 551 crore aid from the centre for the implementing the canal projects.