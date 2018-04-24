No Agreed Set of Outcomes From Upcoming Modi-Xi Meet in Wuhan

There will be no joint statement or an agreed set of outcomes during the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan later this week.Sources told News18 that while a gamut of things will be discussed, it will just be to remove misconceptions and misunderstandings.“There will be broad discussions of course, but nothing in specific. The leaders are aiming at understanding the vision with regards to domestic aims and objectives and to further see how that understanding reflects on the geopolitical environment,” sources added.China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) remains a bone of contention between the two nations. Sources confirmed that India’s stand on Xi’s ambitious project remains unanimous—the project puts into question and jeopardy India’s sovereignty because of which India will continue to abstain from the project.If and when the PM decides to discuss it and something substantial happens, sources added, there continues to be no change in India’s stand. During the recent meeting between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, there has been no change in what India thinks of BRI, sources at the ministry said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an informal summit in China's Wuhan city from April 27 to 28 to exchange views on bilateral and international matters and to enhance mutual communication between the two leaders, Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi announced on Sunday.China on Monday said Xi and Modi will discuss the threat of rising protectionism and the unprecedented changes in the world in the past 100 years at their summit in Wuhan this week and the world will hear "very positive voices".