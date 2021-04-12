'No Alternative to Lockdown': Before CM Uddhav's Series of Meetings, What Sena Says in 'Saamana'

Shiv Sena, the ruling party in Maharashtra on Monday attacked the Centre for not providing adequate vaccine against Covid to the state during the ‘Tika Utsav’ and questioned that why should the people in the state pay the cost for not having a BJP CM.

“Isn’t it the duty of the centre to make the festival (Tika Utsav) more glowing by helping such states? BJP Maharashtra should put forth the state’s side in front of Delhi. They will get credit for people’s welfare,” Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ today.

India will observe ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival across the country from April 11 to April 14 with an aim to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

The Shiv Sena also said that the politics should be kept aside as the country is amid huge surge of Covid cases.

India reported 1.7 lakh Covid-19 cases till late evening on Sunday, marking the biggest single-day spike ever since pandemic began last year. As many as 904 deaths were also recorded on the day. This is the second straight day the country reported more than 1.5 lakh new cases.

“BJP had welcomed the first lockdown which was introduced by Narendra Modi. Today, our situation is much worse. Gujarat is worse than Maharashtra. Centre needs to help Maharashtra to give package to the poor,” the editorial said.

The editorial also quoted former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan who reportedly said that the Centre is doing step motherly treatment to Maharashtra over distribution of equipment too.

The editorial also commented on the ongoing discussion over the lockdown in the state. “The Chief Minster says lockdown and stricter norms are inevitable, while opposition feels the economic wheel will be affected, which is natural. Fadnavis says, people’s anger will burst if a lockdown is announced. Not that there is no grain of truth in it. But he should also give alternative, if any. There is no option to lockdown. If he has one in mind, he should share it,” it added.

