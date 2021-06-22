No Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple Due to Covid, But a New Road Awaits Pilgrims

A new road to one of the most revered Shaktipeeths of the country is almost ready. Meandering through the Nilachal Hills, it runs parallel to the mighty Brahmaputra, presenting a picturesque overview of the mystical Kamakhya temple and the red river. The alternate road is being constructed keeping in mind the massive crowds that throng the shrine in Assam during the annual festival of Ambubachi Mela.

Built with a budget of Rs 14 crore, the road is a much-needed approach to the temple as the existing one almost gets clogged during the festival when more than 15-20 lakh devotees visit.

Kamakhya is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths or Hindu holy sites for the followers of the Shakti cult, each representing a body part of Sati, Lord Shiva’s companion. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is said to house the yoni (female genitalia) of the goddess.

The road will not be of use during Ambubachi this year as the festivities have been cancelled, like in 2020, owing to the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

The Mela, also known as Ameti or tantric fertility festival, is a four-day fair. It is closely associated with the Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India and is famous due to the assembling of tantric mystics from India and abroad. Devotees, ascetics and tantrics engage in rigorous meditation and traditional practices to please the goddess in pursuit of hidden knowledge.

“This year too (from June 22) the probriti (beginning) of Ambubachi will commence from 2.06 pm till the nibriti (conclusion) on June 25 at 2.29 am. We have cancelled the Ambubachi Mela and will only observe the rituals of the festival. We have discussed the matter with the deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metro and the chief minister. The approach road to the temple has been closed and security deputed at the check gates. No devotees will be allowed near the temple and we urge all ardent devotees to observe the festival from their respective homes. Security has been stationed at the railway station to send back the devotees if they arrive from neighbouring states,” said Kabindra Prasad Sarma, head doloi (priest), Kamakhya.

Assam’s Covid-19 tally rose on Monday to 4,82,505 with 1,775 more people testing positive for the infection in a 24-hour period.

The temple has closed its gates to visitors until June 30. The district administration has established checkpoints at several junctions to monitor visitor movement, except for the residents of the Nilachal Hills that nest the divine place.

Celebrated in the monsoons, the Ambubachi festival is related to the tantric cult and is also known as Kamkhya Devi Puja. It is believed that goddess Kamakhya goes through her menstrual cycle during this time and, therefore, the temple remains closed. The gates remain shut for devotees and Hindus in this region do not offer prayers or till land for farming amid the festival. It is said that in ancient times during these days, the temple pond (Soubhagya Kund) would turn red.

The largest religious congregation of the region, Ambubachi in 2019 witnessed around 19 lakh footfalls. Unofficial estimates put the figure at about 25 lakhs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here