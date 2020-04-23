Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Assam Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

A statement issued by the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya said on Thursday that a decision has been taken by the 'Dolois' (priests) that only the rituals and prayers associated with the festival would be performed by them.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
No Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Assam Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
File photo of Kamakhya temple.

The four-day annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple from June 22 will not be open for devotees this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

A statement issued by the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya said on Thursday that a decision has been taken by the 'Dolois' (priests) that only the rituals and prayers associated with the festival would be performed by them.

It has been also decided that devotees, sadhus or tourists will not be allowed to enter or stay in the premises of the Shakti peeth atop the Nilachal Hills here.

The temple authorities announced that no arrangements for fooding and lodging for the pilgrims will be made this year.

The priests also appealed to all to cooperate with the temple authorities in this regard.

Every year, the temple remains closed for four days in the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya falls during the period.

The temple reopens on the fifth day when devotees throng the place of worship to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

The occasion witnesses around 25 lakh footfalls from all over the country and abroad every year.

The Kamakhya temple was closed for devotees since March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

