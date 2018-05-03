English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Ambulance, Barabanki Man Reaches Hospital in a Handcart, Finds No Doctor
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s claims of improving 108 emergency ambulance services fell flat on Thursday as a resident of Barabanki district, which is hardly 25 kilometres from the state capital, had to be driven to Ghungter community health centre on a hand-cart by his sons, only to find the doctor missing.
The incident was reported from Nindura block where one Puran Lal developed some complication after a recent eye surgery. When Puran's sons called the 108 emergency ambulance service of the UP Government, no one turned up.
Without further delay, his sons loaded him up in the hand-cart and peddled it for five kilometers to reach the health centre.
When they reached there, the doctor in charge was missing from duty. After waiting for some time, the sons decided to take Puran back without treatment.
Speaking to News18, chief medical officer of Barabanki, Dr Ramesh Chandra said an investigation will be conducted and proper action will be taken.
“The 108 emergency ambulance services are being run by a private agency which has been awarded with the contract by the government. So when someone calls on 108, it is directed to a call centre in Lucknow which in turn directs the nearest ambulance to reach the patient. If the ambulance driver has not done his duty then proper action will be taken after investigation.”
This is not the first case of medical apathy in Barabanki district. Earlier too there have been cases when NHRC had issued notice to UP Government. Earlier, a ward boy was found running a primary health centre in the absence of doctors.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
