No Bail For Aryan Khan Yet; Arguments to Continue on Thursday

The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case, on Thursday when the NCB will present its arguments. Justice N W Sambre began hearing the bail application on Tuesday. The matter will be heard at 3 pm. On Wednesday Aryan Khan’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha completed their arguments.

Both Aryan and Merchant’s counsels cleaved through the NCB’s allegations of conspiracy and told the court that the charge was not applied during the arrest and the arrest copy did not mention it at the time either.

“Why was there a need for an arrest based on the evidence at that time? There was no conspiracy at that point," Amit Desai, who is representing Arbaaz Merchant, told the court.

“This is a case of nothing more than personal consumption," he added.

One of the biggest allegations levelled by the anti-drugs agency against Aryan, Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, who was also arrested from the ship during the drug bust, is that they are a part of a larger, international drug racket.

After the hearing which went on for over two hours, Justice Sambre said he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday. “Tomorrow we will try to finish it," the judge said. Aryan Khan (23), Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested along with others on October 3 following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and alleged seizure of drugs.

They approached the HC last week after a special court for NDPS Act cases rejected their bail pleas.

