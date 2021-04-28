No Beds Available for Covid Patients in Noida Hospitals, Families Run Pillar to Post

As Covid-19 continues to hit Delhi-NCR, Noida and Greater Noida is left without any bed for coronavirus patients. The shortage comes as Uttar Pradesh government assured people there was no lack of Covid medical facilities in the state.

Fifty-five-year-old Iqbal Singh received a positive Covid report three days ago and his oxygen level began deteriorating soon. His condition turned critical with SPO2 levels dropping below 40 in a matter of a few hours. But he couldn’t get even a single bed in Noida or Greater Noida and had to be rushed to Delhi searching for admission. Iqbal, eventually, passed away at the Sardar Patel Covid centre, a report in The Indian Express said.

While the Covid infections continue to surge, families of several Covid patients put out emergency messages seeking help on social media after being unable to get beds in hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Meanwhile, patients resort to travel to other districts. Those who managed to find a bed were told that limited treatment would be provided and those seeking oxygen and ventilators should look for a different hospital.

“I began the hunt for beds on Saturday when my own SPO2 level began dipping near 80 after I tested positive. We checked up on all hospitals in Greater Noida but they had no bed. The hospitals tell you that they already have patients inside that will require the oxygen beds. And hence could not take new patients. I found a bed in Meerut eventually in a place slightly bigger than a dispensary. Thankfully, my oxygen level stabilised and I did not require critical care because I would not have got it,” N Thyagarajan, a resident of Greater Noida reportedly said.

Noida administration, however, said they were prepared for the patient load. Noida administration in a statement said that the capacity of beds will be increased as per the demand and an audit of oxygen demand by hospitals has also been ordered.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 12 more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 181, official data showed. The district also recorded 971 new infections that took its overall tally of cases to 37,616, while the total number of active cases reached 6,898, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here