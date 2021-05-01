No Beds in Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, One Dies Waiting Outside While Others Feel Helpless

With over 100 patients being discharged from Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital overnight, families rushed with Covid patients to get a bed on Friday. But within minutes the vacant beds had already filled up.

Families and patients sat outside the hospital and waited helplessly for their turn. Many of them had already been refused beds and oxygen cylinders elsewhere in the city amid raging coronavirus cases, Indian Express reported.

The report said that one 34-year-old Mohammed Qasim had Covid symptoms but he couldn’t managed to get tested. He was not admitted to the hospital as there were no vacant beds. Within 10 minutes, he started coughing and collapsed under the sun. His wife Rubina screamed for help as Qasim breathed his last. Other families came to the entrance and shouted, “At least get him an oxygen cylinder.”

As doctors tried to revive Qasim, they couldn’t. He died to Covid and his body was taken back in the ambulance. “I have lost everything. We have been searching for a hospital bed since yesterday. We were told people were discharged from here…, there could be beds. We couldn’t even get tested for Covid. How will I tell my children that their father is dead?” Rubina said.

Many other patients waited outside at the hospital but couldn’t get admission. “We received his report yesterday and found he has Covid. He has difficulty in breathing… We went to a private hospital in Burari on Thursday night and Friday morning but they didn’t let us in. We thought we would get a bed here,” family of one Kanhaiya said as they waited outside the hospital.

The family said that they have been waiting but nothing seems to be happening. The Doctors aren’t talking to the families and guards tell people to leave. According to the hospital, 104 patients were discharged and 170 admitted as of Thursday night itself.

Delhi on Friday recorded 375 deaths due to the coronavirus and 27,047 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the ninth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 coronavirus-related deaths. It had reported 395 deaths, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago.

