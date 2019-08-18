No Better Time to Be Young Than Now, PM Modi Tells Students in Bhutan
Addressing students of the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu, PM Modi said the Himalayan nation had understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses students of the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, on Sunday told students that there was no better time to be young as he asked the “brightest minds” to work hard and take the nation to great heights.
Addressing students of the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu, PM Modi said: "As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you.”
PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the Himalayan country, said “Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion. This very spirit radiated from the adorable children who lined the streets to welcome me yesterday. I will always remember their smiles.”
“It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, as we are close not just due to our geography. Our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering held wide-ranging talks on Saturday during which they discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors as the two nations signed 10 MoUs to infuse new energy in their ties.
Modi inaugurated Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and also launched stamps to commemorate five decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower cooperation. "I am very happy to come to Bhutan at the beginning of my second term," Modi said in a joint press statement after delegation-level talks with his Bhutanese counterpart at the historic Simtokha Dzong.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live
- Streaming Now: Sacred Games Gets Bigger in Season 2, It's Game Over for Taapsee Fans
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad