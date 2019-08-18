No Better Time to Be Young Than Now, PM Modi Tells Students in Bhutan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, on Sunday told students that there was no better time to be young as he asked the “brightest minds” to work hard and take the nation to great heights.

Addressing students of the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu, PM Modi said: "As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you.”

PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the Himalayan country, said “Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion. This very spirit radiated from the adorable children who lined the streets to welcome me yesterday. I will always remember their smiles.”

“It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, as we are close not just due to our geography. Our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering held wide-ranging talks on Saturday during which they discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors as the two nations signed 10 MoUs to infuse new energy in their ties.

Modi inaugurated Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and also launched stamps to commemorate five decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower cooperation. "I am very happy to come to Bhutan at the beginning of my second term," Modi said in a joint press statement after delegation-level talks with his Bhutanese counterpart at the historic Simtokha Dzong.

