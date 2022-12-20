'No Bias, Cases of National Importance Are Given to NIA for Probe': MHA to Parliament

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating 11 cases, in which nexus between terrorists, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad have been found, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told Parliament.

The ministry, while replying to the allegation that the NIA is targeting certain communities, said that cases having gravity including national/ international implications are entrusted to the NIA without any bias or prejudice.

“No, sir. The National Investigation Agency is mandated to investigate and prosecute offences of grave nature affecting the sovereignty, security and integrity of India, security of State, friendly relations with foreign States, matters relating to international treaties, etc., as specified in its Schedule," the MHA said.

“Cases having gravity including national/ international implications are entrusted to NIA without any bias or prejudice. Fairness and transparency in investigations by the NIA is evident from the fact that from the year 2019 to 2022 (upto 15.12.2022), Judgment has been pronounced in 67 cases, out of which, conviction has been obtained in 65 cases and 02 cases have ended in acquittal," the ministry said.

In another reply, the MHA said that conviction rate is very high and the agency is probing terror-gangsters related cases since 2019.

“The NIA is investigating 11 cases in which nexus between terrorists, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad have been found," the MHA said. The ministry also said that a total of 112 accused have been arrested in these 11 cases and charge sheets have been filed against 115 accused persons in 10 cases.

The government, after due consideration and examination of the issues involved, proposed to enact a legislation to make provisions for establishment of an NIA in a concurrent jurisdiction framework, with provisions for taking up specific cases under specific Acts for investigation.

Accordingly, the NIA Act was enacted on 31-12-08 and the NIA was born. At present, the NIA is functioning as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India.

The NIA has registered and investigated 315 cases as on date i.e. 05.02.2020. After submission of charge sheets, 60 cases have been finally or partially decided in trial. Of these, 54 cases have ended in conviction giving NIA an enviable conviction percentage of 90%.

