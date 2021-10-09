No Big Visits or Big Cheques: Family of Bihar Chaat Seller Shot Dead in J&K Has Seven Mouths to Feed

Politicians have been making a beeline for Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, trying to out-do each other in announcing compensation for those killed in Sunday’s violence. Notably, the state goes to polls next year.

Neighbouring Bihar, on the other hand, got over with elections last year. Nevertheless, a devastated family in Bhagalpur has been waiting for a visit or word of condolence from national political newsmakers.

But, except for a visit by one RJD MLA, the family of Virendra Paswan has been left out in the cold.

Paswan was among three people shot dead in targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday night. A street vendor who eked out a living by selling chaat in the Valley, Paswan hailed from Vade Saidpur village near Jagadishpur in Bhagalpur.

He had been working in Srinagar for the past two years and leaves behind a family of seven in Bhagalpur. And a debt of Rs 2 lakh taken for his wife Putul Devi’s treatment. It was Paswan’s earnings that kept the family afloat and helped make payments on the debt.

Speaking to News18, Paswan’s son Vikram said the family was expecting him to be home for Durga Puja. “He had already booked his train ticket back home. On Tuesday night at around 9:30, my uncle called me from Kashmir and said my father had been killed by terrorists,” said Vikram, one of Paswan’s six children.

The Bihar government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for Paswan’s family and assured assistance under relevant welfare schemes. The Srinagar district administration, too, has provided ex-gratia relief of Rs 1.25 lakh to the family. It has assured further financial assistance.

Despite the compensation, the family is staring at a bleak future with debt, medical bills and daily survival competing for the family’s meagre resources.

Readers who wish to come to the aid of the Paswan family can use the following details to make direct deposits to Paswan’s wife Putul Devi.

Name: Putul Devi

Bank: Bank of India, Jagdishpur

IFSC: BKID0005813

Account Number: 581318210002193

Contact Number of Vikram Paswan: 6205874935

Paswan was cremated in Kashmir instead of being brought back home. Speaking to News18, his wife said the family wanted him to be laid to rest in Bhagalpur. “No one asked us, no one helped us. He was my husband. I could have seen him one last time had he been brought back here.

