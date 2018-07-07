English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Body Double For Sonu Sood in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Sonu Sood says he did all his stunts in upcoming period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi himself, and enjoyed doing them.
Sonu Sood says he did all his stunts in upcoming period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi himself, and enjoyed doing them.
New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood says he did all his stunts in upcoming period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi himself, and enjoyed doing them.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the title role.
Sonu did a lot of action and sword-fighting sequences in the film, read a statement to IANS.
"I enjoy doing my own stunts and that gives me a high. I think the confidence also comes from the fact that you know things are well organised," Sonu said.
"When you are working with a brilliant director, a huge ensemble and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong."
According to a source, the makers suggested him to opt for a body double. But Sonu pulled off dangerous action stunts while shooting for the film in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
