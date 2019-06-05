No Breakthrough in Search of IAF's Missing An-32 Aircraft, Operation to Resume on Thursday Morning
The teams are closely assessing and following up the leads from the aircraft's airborne sensors.
File photo of an AN-32 transporter aircraft.
New Delhi: The search and rescue operation to locate the IAF's An-32 plane that went missing with 13 people onboard on June 3 continued for the third day on Wednesday.
Two SU-30s, two C-130J, two Mi17 helicopters and two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) including one from the Army were deployed to locate the aircraft, officials said.
The Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance aircraft P-8I of the Navy, which took off from INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu to join the search and rescue operation, has been put on standby and will be deployed if requested by the Air Force.
Besides, teams of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police and other agencies involved in the search operations on the ground level from day 1 were carrying on.
The search will resume on Thursday morning after low light led to the operation being called off in the evening. The SU-30s and C-130Js will carry out night missions to locate the missing aircraft.
The teams are closely assessing and following up the leads from the aircraft's airborne sensors.
The aircraft went missing in Aruanchal Pradesh on Monday after taking off from Assam.
The transport aircraft was flying from Jorhat to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal's West Siang district bordering China.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- 2019 Upcoming SUVs in India - MG Hector, Kia SP2i, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and More
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s