No Breakthrough in Search of IAF's Missing An-32 Aircraft, Operation to Resume on Thursday Morning

The teams are closely assessing and following up the leads from the aircraft's airborne sensors.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The search and rescue operation to locate the IAF's An-32 plane that went missing with 13 people onboard on June 3 continued for the third day on Wednesday.

Two SU-30s, two C-130J, two Mi17 helicopters and two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) including one from the Army were deployed to locate the aircraft, officials said.

The Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance aircraft P-8I of the Navy, which took off from INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu to join the search and rescue operation, has been put on standby and will be deployed if requested by the Air Force.

Besides, teams of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police and other agencies involved in the search operations on the ground level from day 1 were carrying on.

The search will resume on Thursday morning after low light led to the operation being called off in the evening. The SU-30s and C-130Js will carry out night missions to locate the missing aircraft.

The teams are closely assessing and following up the leads from the aircraft's airborne sensors.

The aircraft went missing in Aruanchal Pradesh on Monday after taking off from Assam.

The transport aircraft was flying from Jorhat to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal's West Siang district bordering China.

(With inputs from agencies)

