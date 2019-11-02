Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
No Breather for Delhi as Capital Continues to Choke With Air Quality Dipping to 'Severe' Category

According to the air quality index (AQI) in Lodhi Road area, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 500 on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
No Breather for Delhi as Capital Continues to Choke With Air Quality Dipping to 'Severe' Category
People walk on Rajpath in New Delhi on Friday. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category with pollution level hovering near the 500 mark. This comes a day after the authorities announced to shut schools till November 5, ban all construction activities and declare a "public heath emergency".

According to the air quality index (AQI) in Lodhi Road area, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 500 on Saturday.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution stood at 46 per cent on Friday, the highest so far, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR.

The AQI entered the "severe plus" or "emergency" category late Thursday night in Delhi, the first time since January this year, a CPCB official said.

The 37 air quality monitoring stations here recorded AQIs in the 'severe' category this morning. The Dwarka and the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium monitoring stations recorded the highest pollution level in the city at an AQI of 499, remaining just two points below the emergency level.

The CPCB official said if the air quality persists in the "severe plus" category for more than 48 hours, emergency measures such as odd-even car rationing scheme, banning entry of trucks, construction activities and shutting down schools are taken under the Graded Response Action Plan.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Many people moved around with masks and others stayed resolutely indoors as smog enveloped the city. The hazardous pollution levels forced a number of people to miss morning walks and other activities.

