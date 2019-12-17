No Bullet Fired by Police During Anti-Citizenship Act Protests at Jamia, Says MHA

New Delhi: Sources within the Home Ministry on Tuesday said no bullets were fired by police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday.

Jamia campus had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force, following a violent protest against the law.

There have been allegations that police fired bullets on the protesters during the agitation at Jamia.

The officials also said that 10 persons with criminal background have been detained in connection with the protests and more anti-social elements are being tracked.

"No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia.All 10 persons detained have criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.

Several vehicles, including buses, were burnt down and public properties destroyed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by Parliament last week.

As many as 50 detained students of Jamia were released even as the situation in the campus remained tense with scores of hostel students leaving for home. University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar demanded a high-level inquiry into the police action on Sunday after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

